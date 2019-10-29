Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.97 ($34.84).

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA:VIV traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €25.04 ($29.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.01.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.