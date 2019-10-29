VisionX Hits Market Cap of $343,234.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. VisionX has a market cap of $343,234.00 and approximately $21,663.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

