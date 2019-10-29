Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $239.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.04.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37.
In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
