Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $239.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.04.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

