Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Shares of V opened at $179.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

