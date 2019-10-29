Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $137,163.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,981.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $50,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

