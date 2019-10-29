Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $965,000 Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of PC Connection worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

