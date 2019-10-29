Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.