Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

