Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

VIOT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.76 million and a PE ratio of 30.04.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

