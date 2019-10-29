Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $23.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 256,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,252 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

