VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.45-1.47 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.45-1.47 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 83.22%.

In other news, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

