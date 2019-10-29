VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Tops $31.95 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $221,428.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

