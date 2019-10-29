Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.70 million.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.75. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.18 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.07, for a total value of C$115,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,231,107.48.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.13.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

