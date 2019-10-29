Vermilion Energy Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of VET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 147,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,571. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

