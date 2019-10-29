Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 2,714,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,262. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.