Veritiv (VRTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Veritiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

