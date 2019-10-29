Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Veritex worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritex by 226.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 6,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $299,280. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

