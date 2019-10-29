Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCEL. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 21,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Vericel has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 361,636 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 214,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $11,655,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.