Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 137,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

