Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 863,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $668,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

