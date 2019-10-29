Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,339 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after buying an additional 1,583,947 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after buying an additional 1,563,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after buying an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 243,452 shares worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,817. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

