Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 148,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.29. 1,445,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

