Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Capital One Financial currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Ventas stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,539. Ventas has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

