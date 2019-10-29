Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Resource America Inc.

Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 4.7% of Resource America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 897.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,372 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ventas by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 962,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,121. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

