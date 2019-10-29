VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Trading 0.9% Higher

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

