Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $51,377.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

