Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,317,000 after purchasing an additional 349,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,994 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,926,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,574.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 926,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.