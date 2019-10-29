Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 292,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. 5,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,475. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

