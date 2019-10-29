Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 16.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 148.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

