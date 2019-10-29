Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.91% of HC2 worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HC2 by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,024 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in HC2 by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its position in HC2 by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in HC2 by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

HCHC stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. HC2 had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

