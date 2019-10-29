Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of Menlo Therapeutics worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNLO opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNLO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

