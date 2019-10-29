Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Livexlive Media were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $200,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Livexlive Media Inc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

