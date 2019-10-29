Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,071,000 shares of company stock worth $3,553,480.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Corp has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

