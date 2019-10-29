Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in AEGON by 95.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AEGON by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

NYSE AEG opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. AEGON has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Several analysts have commented on AEG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.