Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $45,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 611,966 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,338,000 after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,137,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 284,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $68.17.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.