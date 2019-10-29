Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. 13,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.