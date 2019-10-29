ValuEngine Upgrades Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 336,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $252,254.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

