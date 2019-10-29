ValuEngine Lowers Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAV. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Navistar International from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Navistar International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,256. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.23. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 434,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,228,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 184,552 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

