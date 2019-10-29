ValuEngine Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Hold

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

