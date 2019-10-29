ValuEngine Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,116,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,050 shares of company stock worth $2,845,369. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

