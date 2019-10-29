ValuEngine Downgrades Hill International (NYSE:HIL) to Hold

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:HIL opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James M. Chadwick bought 12,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,361.75. Also, Director James M. Chadwick bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 94,751 shares of company stock worth $275,995 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in Hill International by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.