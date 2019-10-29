ValuEngine Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) to Strong Sell

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

GTN.A opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

