ValuEngine Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.80.

NYSE CW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $913,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,270. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $71,036,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

