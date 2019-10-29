Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 169,370 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 169,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $694,417.00.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $13.97.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 842.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

