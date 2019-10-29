Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 76.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises 2.3% of Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Vail Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.26.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $286.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $112,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,556.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

