US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USAU. ValuEngine lowered US Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of US Gold in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of USAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,809. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. US Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Gold will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

