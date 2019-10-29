Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.44 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.