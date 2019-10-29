Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of UTI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
