Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.