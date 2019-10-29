Universal Forest Products, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Universal Forest Products from $2.87 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

