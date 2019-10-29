UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 86.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

